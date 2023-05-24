Envato Market
Code
Guest Cart
0
Create an Envato Account Sign In
Cart

PlayTube - The Ultimate PHP Video CMS & Video Sharing Platform

PlayTube - The Ultimate PHP Video CMS & Video Sharing Platform

By
Cart 3,746 sales
Recently Updated
Trending
PlayTube - The Ultimate PHP Video CMS & Video Sharing Platform - CodeCanyon Item for Sale
Live Preview Screenshots

PlayTube is a video sharing & streaming PHP Script, PlayTube is the best way to start your own video sharing website like YouTube! our platform is fast, secured, and it will be regularly updated.
PlayTube is the only video sharing site in the market that fully support native mobile apps, thanks to our advanced API system!

Requirements:

PHP 7.1 or Higher.
MySQLi.
GD Library PHP extension.
mbstring PHP extension.
calendar PHP extension.
shell_exec PHP function.
cURL + allow_url_fopen enabled.

Third Party Mobile Applications

Third party theme(s)


Current Version: v3.0.1, View Full Change Log

More items by DoughouzForest

Regular License
Regular License Selected
$99

Use, by you or one client, in a single end product which end users are not charged for. The total price includes the item price and a buyer fee.

Extended License
$299

Use, by you or one client, in a single end product which end users can be charged for. The total price includes the item price and a buyer fee.

View license details

$99
  • Included: Quality checked by Envato
  • Included: Future updates
  • Included: 6 months support from DoughouzForest More Info

Price is in US dollars and excludes tax

Power Elite author

Power Elite Author

View Portfolio
© All Rights Reserved DoughouzForest
Contact the Envato Market Help Team
by
Price is in US dollars and excludes tax
by
Price is in US dollars and excludes tax
by
Price is in US dollars and excludes tax
by
Price is in US dollars and excludes tax
by
Price is in US dollars and excludes tax
by
Price is in US dollars and excludes tax

Tell us what you think!

We'd like to ask you a few questions to help improve CodeCanyon.

Sure, take me to the survey